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Q – Posts Explained
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425 views • January 22, 2021
The Praying Medic - My first Q video.
My Q Thread
Whether you follow #Qanon or not, you might find this thread helpful in analyzing recent news events (both fake and real)
There is debate over the validity of Q's posts, the identity of Q etc.
My research leads me to believe Q Is a valuable source of CONFIRMATION
My Q Thread
Whether you follow #Qanon or not, you might find this thread helpful in analyzing recent news events (both fake and real)
There is debate over the validity of Q's posts, the identity of Q etc.
My research leads me to believe Q Is a valuable source of CONFIRMATION
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