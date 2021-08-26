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Biotech Analyst, Former Pfizer Employee DESTROYS Big Pharma – “Checkmate. Game Over. We WIN”
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211 views • August 26, 2021
EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL! Stew Peters talks with former Pfizer employee
and biotech analyst, Karen Kingston. Kingston reveals what the FDA
approval really means, and why it's "game over" for the vaccine
manufacturer, and for the inoculation.
www.StewPeters.tv
and biotech analyst, Karen Kingston. Kingston reveals what the FDA
approval really means, and why it's "game over" for the vaccine
manufacturer, and for the inoculation.
www.StewPeters.tv
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