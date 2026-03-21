Tucker: People suck up to Israel in a way 'that suggests they are afraid' - Tucker Carlson, recent interview clip

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Everybody sucks up to Israel – Tucker Carlson
Rather than openly admit that “the real crime in the Gaza war is killing people who did nothing wrong,” even people who style themselves as critics of Israel’s government keep pointing at the October 7 attacks, Carlson notes.
In fact, he argues, people suck up to Israel in a way “that suggests they are afraid.”