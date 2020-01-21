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Union Pacific 4014 (Big Boy) Locomotive Pass-By, D'Hanis, Texas
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21 views • January 21, 2020
We had an opportunity to see the 4014 again in November, 2019. We had been in D'Hanis, Texas, before, and knew that we would have an easy time parking and setting up. The people in that lovely small town are just great.
Note in the video that they bussed the school children in to see the train, and you can see them waving American Flags.
Note in the video that they bussed the school children in to see the train, and you can see them waving American Flags.
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