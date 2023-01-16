https://gettr.com/post/p256jls2169
01/14/2023 Rosangel Perez: VOA's broadcast cutoff of Mr. Miles Guo is infuriating. If his message had gotten across, millions of lives around the world would have been saved.
01/14/2023 罗桑格尔·佩雷兹：VOA对郭文贵先生的断播门事件令人愤慨。如果当时他的信息能被传递出去，那么全世界数以百万计的生命将被拯救。
