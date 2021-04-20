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Micheal Yeadon Ex-Pfizer Vice President interview!
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167 views • April 20, 2021
Still doing more research however I am personally convinced that this man is legit and his accusations are legit you can find many interviews on him by searching the hashtags or search bar! It doesn't get much more legitimate den this this guy gave over 30 years of his life to the big farma, he has everything to lose nothing to gain!!! 🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫
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video credit @delbigtree
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#michaelyeadon #pfizer #exceo #ᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴇssᴀᴠᴇʟɪᴠᴇs #vaccinationdone✔️ #Moderna #RFIDChip #pfizer #covidvacccine #crimesagainsthumanity #CovidCamps #EUA #EmergencyUseAuthorization #FemaCamps #ID2020
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video credit @delbigtree
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#michaelyeadon #pfizer #exceo #ᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴇssᴀᴠᴇʟɪᴠᴇs #vaccinationdone✔️ #Moderna #RFIDChip #pfizer #covidvacccine #crimesagainsthumanity #CovidCamps #EUA #EmergencyUseAuthorization #FemaCamps #ID2020
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