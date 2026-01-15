© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Western Governments Deliberately Feminising Men "Because Strong, Independent, Masculine Men Would Not Allow What's Happening In These Countries To Happen"?
"Men Aren't Strong Anymore Because Of The Decrease Of Testosterone In The Past 50 Years."
"They Are Attacking Men in Many Different Ways Because They Know A Society Without Strong Men Will Collapse."