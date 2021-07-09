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Dr Vernon Coleman - A Syringe Full of Death
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102 views • July 09, 2021
In a fact packed analysis of the enthusiasm for the covid-19
jabs, Dr Vernon Coleman explores and explains the shocking
story about these potentially dangerous experimental injections.
For more unbiased information about other important matters,
please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-syringe-full-of-death_p6OD36cuNLAkiQW.html
jabs, Dr Vernon Coleman explores and explains the shocking
story about these potentially dangerous experimental injections.
For more unbiased information about other important matters,
please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-syringe-full-of-death_p6OD36cuNLAkiQW.html
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