Watching what is happening near Avdiivka, one gets the impression that the Russians have created a real trap there, which is about to close. Even Western experts admit that Avdiivka has become the second Bakhmut for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where the Ukrainian army continued senseless resistance and eventually lost not only the city itself but also 70% of its combat-ready reserves. From the point of view of common sense and military art, the Armed Forces of Ukraine should have left Avdiivka a month ago.
