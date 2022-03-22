© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors Ordered to Castrate Russian POWs
Follow
0
Share
Report
160 views • March 22, 2022
WAR CRIME! This head of the mobile hospital project should be drawn and quartered.
Gennady Druzenko, a former constitutional law specialist, a Maidan activist, an 'ATO' (Anti-terrorist operation against Donbas - term used by the Kiev regime when discussing punitive actions against the Donbass) participant, who is now the head of the mobile hospital project, said that he's given the the order to the project team doctors to castrate Russian soldiers, "because they are cockroaches, not people".
It was broadcasted live on the Ukrainian TV channel "Ukraine 24". We have checked, it really was there in the official broadcast https://youtu.be/IHZeR6NT1wY
Gennady Druzenko, a former constitutional law specialist, a Maidan activist, an 'ATO' (Anti-terrorist operation against Donbas - term used by the Kiev regime when discussing punitive actions against the Donbass) participant, who is now the head of the mobile hospital project, said that he's given the the order to the project team doctors to castrate Russian soldiers, "because they are cockroaches, not people".
It was broadcasted live on the Ukrainian TV channel "Ukraine 24". We have checked, it really was there in the official broadcast https://youtu.be/IHZeR6NT1wY
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.