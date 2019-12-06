Trump's Real Collusion Is With Israel

Oh, the hypocrisy! Trump's most blatant collusion has been and still is with Israel, and the results from this collusion have been, and will be, far more serious than his trying to shake down the president of Ukraine for political purposes.

So how come the Demubplicans haven't investigated this collusion. Oh, that's right, the Rothschild's and their Zionist lackeys, own the Congress and the Oval Office.

So this whole impeachment charade is just one more in a long string of distractions, perpetrated, so that the citizens of 'The Land Of The Free' continue to avoid the Israeli elephant in the room.