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FREE RANGE | Gail of Gaia Interviews Maryam Henein, Investigator Journalist & Documentary Producer
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15 views • October 01, 2020
Great show, lots of information, we have a great time talking about all the inconvenient truths. Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant. As founder and editor-in-chief of HoneyColony, an online magazine for health and wellness, she shares her wisdom with thousands of followers. She is also the director of the award-winning documentary film, Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page.
Maryam is in service to the Truth and so am I. She has published the following articles: Google Censors, Shadowbans, and Blacklists Alternative Health News
Don’t Be Evil: Whistleblower Zach Vorhies Breaks Down How Google Set out to Literally Program Our Minds
The Politics Of CBD In A Technofascist Age
January Update: Operation VaXX Samoa – A ManMade Measles Epidemic?
Ebola 101: Early Beginnings – Part 1
Articles on Truthout
Dr. Google Will See You Now
Maryam is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant, best known for directing the film Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. She is also the founder of HoneyColony, an online magazine and marketplace aimed at
empowering people to be their own best health advocate.
For over two decades, Maryam’s been living the digital nomad life, based out of Los Angeles. She started her career producing the news for MSNBC4. She eventually quit to pursuefreelance journalism. Her beats included spirituality, sexuality, and
Hollywood. She wrote for several mainstream magazines including Maxim, The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Magazine, Black Book, & Penthouse.
After a car accident where she was hit by an SUV, followed by a pesticide spray several years later, Maryam developed a chronic illness (fibromyalgia and lupus). She decided to become her own personal health advocate. She dove deep into the world
of alternative health and successfully reversed her autoimmune conditions. In 2009, she produced and directed the award-winning documentary, The Vanishing of the Bees. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/i...
Here is my press kit:
https://maryamhenein.com/media-kit/
please support my work
https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
Maryam is in service to the Truth and so am I. She has published the following articles: Google Censors, Shadowbans, and Blacklists Alternative Health News
Don’t Be Evil: Whistleblower Zach Vorhies Breaks Down How Google Set out to Literally Program Our Minds
The Politics Of CBD In A Technofascist Age
January Update: Operation VaXX Samoa – A ManMade Measles Epidemic?
Ebola 101: Early Beginnings – Part 1
Articles on Truthout
Dr. Google Will See You Now
Maryam is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant, best known for directing the film Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. She is also the founder of HoneyColony, an online magazine and marketplace aimed at
empowering people to be their own best health advocate.
For over two decades, Maryam’s been living the digital nomad life, based out of Los Angeles. She started her career producing the news for MSNBC4. She eventually quit to pursuefreelance journalism. Her beats included spirituality, sexuality, and
Hollywood. She wrote for several mainstream magazines including Maxim, The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Magazine, Black Book, & Penthouse.
After a car accident where she was hit by an SUV, followed by a pesticide spray several years later, Maryam developed a chronic illness (fibromyalgia and lupus). She decided to become her own personal health advocate. She dove deep into the world
of alternative health and successfully reversed her autoimmune conditions. In 2009, she produced and directed the award-winning documentary, The Vanishing of the Bees. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/i...
Here is my press kit:
https://maryamhenein.com/media-kit/
please support my work
https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
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