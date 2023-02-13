Ben Armstrong: The Planned Global Genocide - Everything Points to the United States!

Fantastic rant by Ben Armstrong after he learns that the ongoing global genocide is run by the U.S. Department of Defense. Our federal government has been captured by the globalists and is being used for pure evil.
(Feb 13, 2023) The full Ben Armstrong Show: "Pfizer and Moderna Didn’t Create COVID VAX, It was a Pentagon Project Says Robert Kennedy Jr.":
https://odysee.com/@thenewamericanvideo:7/BA_230213_PfizerandModernaDidntCreateCovidVaxitwasaPentagonProjectsaysRobertKennedyJr:d
The New American: https://thenewamerican.com
