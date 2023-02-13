Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Armstrong: The Planned Global Genocide - Everything Points to the United States!
289 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

Fantastic rant by Ben Armstrong after he learns that the ongoing global genocide is run by the U.S. Department of Defense. Our federal government has been captured by the globalists and is being used for pure evil.


(Feb 13, 2023) The full Ben Armstrong Show: "Pfizer and Moderna Didn’t Create COVID VAX, It was a Pentagon Project Says Robert Kennedy Jr.": 

https://odysee.com/@thenewamericanvideo:7/BA_230213_PfizerandModernaDidntCreateCovidVaxitwasaPentagonProjectsaysRobertKennedyJr:d


The New American: https://thenewamerican.com

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsamericaevilfbivaccineglobalistsgenocidegovernmentjustice departmentnwonazisdepopulationcrimes against humanitydodthailandbioweaponmass murderprincessmodernapfizercovidben armstrong

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket