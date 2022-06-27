Robert Sepehr: The Forgotten Dream of Atlantis [25.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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According to the Greek philosopher Plato, Atlantis was a sea-faring empire situated on an island with colonies on both sides of the Atlantic ocean. About 9,000 years before the time of Plato, Atlantis allegedly attempted to conquer the whole of the Mediterranean world but was defeated by the Athenians and their allies before falling victim to cataclysms that ended the Pleistocene (ice age).





Astro-theology and Great Cycles of Time

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVxvagVzFGU&t=0s





Edgar Cayce and Atlantis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4-PQ-e-VW8&t=0s





History of Atlantis and the Lost Tribes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNRXk80J5A0&t=0s





Giants of the New World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwWjCxKzWYA&t=0s





Reclaiming Atlantean History

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXwiyRZJNnY&t=0s





Rh- Negative Blood and Antediluvian Civilizations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ls_ZtM1Itzs&t=0s





Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author

(books also available through other book outlets)

https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00XTAB1YC/





Robert Sepehr Links

https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr





24,666 Views premiered 11 Hours Ago

Robert Sepehr

347K subscribers

https://youtu.be/DWu23VAm5KE

https://www.youtube.com/user/818encino







