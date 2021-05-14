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Bahia Amethyst Crystal Benefits {Holistic Restoration's Crystal Corner}
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32 views • May 14, 2021
I'm so excited to share with you my love of crystals and gemstones! You can now find HR's Crystal Corner at bit.ly/shopholistic :)
In this video I share with you benefits found when working with Bahia Amethyst. These crystals are from the Bahia mines in Brazil which is closed down so all that will be mined is what we have to work with. Bahia Amethyst are highly sought for their balancing and clearing abilities that help to transmute lower frequency into higher one. They help to open the 3rd Eye + Crown chakras. They are also know for helping the root cause of emotional imbalances. Amethyst are long know to promote sobriety from addictions, and many find it helps insomnia and dream recollection. These gorgeous crystals feature Elestial etchings on the sides + phantom crystals inside of them...so magical to gaze at! Great for balancing the 3rd Eye + Crown Chakras. Key words: Sleep/Perception/Wisdom
Visit https://holisticrestoration.com/bahia-amethyst-crystal-benefits-holistic-restorations-crystal-corner/ for more :)
Find holistic support starting at just $3/month at bit.ly/holisticsupport
In this video I share with you benefits found when working with Bahia Amethyst. These crystals are from the Bahia mines in Brazil which is closed down so all that will be mined is what we have to work with. Bahia Amethyst are highly sought for their balancing and clearing abilities that help to transmute lower frequency into higher one. They help to open the 3rd Eye + Crown chakras. They are also know for helping the root cause of emotional imbalances. Amethyst are long know to promote sobriety from addictions, and many find it helps insomnia and dream recollection. These gorgeous crystals feature Elestial etchings on the sides + phantom crystals inside of them...so magical to gaze at! Great for balancing the 3rd Eye + Crown Chakras. Key words: Sleep/Perception/Wisdom
Visit https://holisticrestoration.com/bahia-amethyst-crystal-benefits-holistic-restorations-crystal-corner/ for more :)
Find holistic support starting at just $3/month at bit.ly/holisticsupport
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