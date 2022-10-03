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Alerte scandale politique:Deux meurtres sexuels du président français Macron à Berlin en 1996/1997
https://michelduchaine.com/2022/09/03/alerte-scandale-politiquedeux-meurtres-sexuels-du-president-francais-macron-a-berlin-en-1996-1997/
Macron est un assassin ! Macron is a murderer! Макрон - убийца! Macron é um assassino!