Kingdom Against Kingdom w/ Laura Baker - Nephilim Death Squad

In this powerful episode of Nephilim Death Squad, we’re joined once again by Laura Baker, author of Cleansing the Bloodline and Kingdom Against Kingdom, for one of the deepest conversations we’ve ever had on spiritual warfare, generational iniquity, deliverance, and the true nature of God’s Kingdom vs the kingdoms of this world.
We cover:
Laura Baker’s new book Kingdom Against Kingdom
Generational iniquity, bloodlines, and inherited spiritual strongholds
Why Satan truly rules the systems of this world (education, medicine, media, politics)
Faith vs systems: medicine, placebo effect, and biblical healing
How belief, confession, and agreement shape reality
Demonic access through trauma, occult practices, and curiosity
Deliverance, exorcism, and why most churches refuse to address demons
Raising children spiritually in a corrupted culture
Discernment vs rebellion in the last days
Counterfeit Christianity, false Christs, and end-times deception
Why “come out of her, My people” is more literal than most realize
This episode is raw, theological, experiential, and confrontational — not for casual listeners.
If you’ve ever questioned why patterns follow families, why modern Christianity feels hollow, or how faith actually functions in the unseen realm, this conversation will challenge everything you think you know.
🔥 Watch until the end — this one builds.
✅ Guest Socials — Laura Baker
Website: https://cleansingthebloodline.com
Books (Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Laura+Bake...
Telegram: https://t.me/cleansingthebloodline
Books (Direct / eBooks): Available via her website
00:00 Welcome Back to Neph Squad
01:04 Shoutouts and Intro Recap
02:21 Introducing Today's Guest: Laura Baker
04:06 Laura Baker's New Book: Kingdom Against Kingdom
06:41 Faith and Healing: A Deep Dive
08:44 The Power of Belief and Words
13:52 Personal Testimonies and Spiritual Insights
18:39 The Role of the Church and Personal Faith
35:16 Generational Iniquity and Spiritual Warfare
41:41 Symbols and Freemasonry
42:22 Media and Symbolism
42:51 Personal Experiences with Symbols
44:27 The Cost of Awareness
45:35 Trusting the Audience
46:43 Freedom and Christianity
48:35 Counterfeit Christianity
57:00 Children and Spiritual Protection
01:07:01 Cultural and Religious Infiltration
01:12:47 The Harvest and Spiritual Warfare
01:25:07 Analyzing Public Figures' Faith Claims
01:27:55 Freemasonry and Global Influence
01:29:23 The Role of Christianity in American History
01:32:49 Preparing for Societal Collapse
01:35:16 The Importance of Spiritual Strength
01:39:09 Launching a Community Food Pantry
01:51:10 Understanding the Body, Soul, and Spirit
02:00:57 Closing Remarks and Future Plans