Kingdom Against Kingdom w/ Laura Baker - Nephilim Death Squad

In this powerful episode of Nephilim Death Squad, we’re joined once again by Laura Baker, author of Cleansing the Bloodline and Kingdom Against Kingdom, for one of the deepest conversations we’ve ever had on spiritual warfare, generational iniquity, deliverance, and the true nature of God’s Kingdom vs the kingdoms of this world.





We cover:

Laura Baker’s new book Kingdom Against Kingdom

Generational iniquity, bloodlines, and inherited spiritual strongholds

Why Satan truly rules the systems of this world (education, medicine, media, politics)

Faith vs systems: medicine, placebo effect, and biblical healing

How belief, confession, and agreement shape reality

Demonic access through trauma, occult practices, and curiosity

Deliverance, exorcism, and why most churches refuse to address demons

Raising children spiritually in a corrupted culture

Discernment vs rebellion in the last days

Counterfeit Christianity, false Christs, and end-times deception

Why “come out of her, My people” is more literal than most realize

This episode is raw, theological, experiential, and confrontational — not for casual listeners.





If you’ve ever questioned why patterns follow families, why modern Christianity feels hollow, or how faith actually functions in the unseen realm, this conversation will challenge everything you think you know.

🔥 Watch until the end — this one builds.





00:00 Welcome Back to Neph Squad

01:04 Shoutouts and Intro Recap

02:21 Introducing Today's Guest: Laura Baker

04:06 Laura Baker's New Book: Kingdom Against Kingdom

06:41 Faith and Healing: A Deep Dive

08:44 The Power of Belief and Words

13:52 Personal Testimonies and Spiritual Insights

18:39 The Role of the Church and Personal Faith

35:16 Generational Iniquity and Spiritual Warfare

41:41 Symbols and Freemasonry

42:22 Media and Symbolism

42:51 Personal Experiences with Symbols

44:27 The Cost of Awareness

45:35 Trusting the Audience

46:43 Freedom and Christianity

48:35 Counterfeit Christianity

57:00 Children and Spiritual Protection

01:07:01 Cultural and Religious Infiltration

01:12:47 The Harvest and Spiritual Warfare

01:25:07 Analyzing Public Figures' Faith Claims

01:27:55 Freemasonry and Global Influence

01:29:23 The Role of Christianity in American History

01:32:49 Preparing for Societal Collapse

01:35:16 The Importance of Spiritual Strength

01:39:09 Launching a Community Food Pantry

01:51:10 Understanding the Body, Soul, and Spirit

02:00:57 Closing Remarks and Future Plans



