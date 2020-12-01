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The Birth Of The 'Elluminate'.
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792 views • December 01, 2020
Adopted by Congress in 1782 for the Great Seal of the United States, the incomplete pyramid with its occult eye, and the phrase "Novus Ordo Seclorum" beneath it, identifying this nation as committed to "a new world order" or a new order for the ages which apparently depended upon pyramidpower for its fulfillment.
This symbol dated from 1776, when Adam Weishaupt, founder of the Illuminati sect, formulated aprogram remarkably similar to that of the world order conspirators today. Weishaupt called for:
*Abolition of all monarchies and all ordered governments.
*Abolition of private property and inheritances.
*Abolition of patriotism and nationalism.
*Abolition of family life and the institution of marriage, and the establishment of communal education for children.
*Abolition of all religion.
It was hardly accidental that the Rothschilds, when they hired Karl Marx and the League of Just Men to formulate a program, received the Communist Manifesto of 1848, which contained the above formula. Weishaupt's activists had taken over the Freemason movement in 1782, which then became one of the vehicles for the enactment of this program. Its true origin in ancient Oriental despotism was revealed on the editorial page of the Washington Post January 5, 1992, when philosopher Nathan Gardels warned that the ideal area for the new world order would be China, not the United States.
Gardels points out that Marxism was a product of Western philosophy, i.e. Hegel, but that a world order would produce Oriental despotism. He supported his thesis with quotes from the Japanese Prime Minister, who complained that "abstract notions of human rights" should not interfere with foreign policy, and from Chinese leaders who denounced demands for independent liberty as "garbage".
https://www.heritage-history.com/index.php?c=read&;author=mullins&book=order&readAll=true
This symbol dated from 1776, when Adam Weishaupt, founder of the Illuminati sect, formulated aprogram remarkably similar to that of the world order conspirators today. Weishaupt called for:
*Abolition of all monarchies and all ordered governments.
*Abolition of private property and inheritances.
*Abolition of patriotism and nationalism.
*Abolition of family life and the institution of marriage, and the establishment of communal education for children.
*Abolition of all religion.
It was hardly accidental that the Rothschilds, when they hired Karl Marx and the League of Just Men to formulate a program, received the Communist Manifesto of 1848, which contained the above formula. Weishaupt's activists had taken over the Freemason movement in 1782, which then became one of the vehicles for the enactment of this program. Its true origin in ancient Oriental despotism was revealed on the editorial page of the Washington Post January 5, 1992, when philosopher Nathan Gardels warned that the ideal area for the new world order would be China, not the United States.
Gardels points out that Marxism was a product of Western philosophy, i.e. Hegel, but that a world order would produce Oriental despotism. He supported his thesis with quotes from the Japanese Prime Minister, who complained that "abstract notions of human rights" should not interfere with foreign policy, and from Chinese leaders who denounced demands for independent liberty as "garbage".
https://www.heritage-history.com/index.php?c=read&;author=mullins&book=order&readAll=true
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