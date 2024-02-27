White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1884 - Rodney Surprise - 1st report on the crime

Rodney was leaving a Petro Mart, when the suspects demanded $40 worth of groceries because they said they had chased away someone else in the store who tried to steal from Rodney earlier. They prevented him from getting into his car, before attacking him. Johnson grabbed Rodney by his sweatshirt collar as the 3rd assailant punched him 3 times, knocking him to the ground. They then went through his pockets, before the 3rd assailant hit Rodney a few more times, before walking off with Johnson. Millner then took Rodney’s car keys from his hand and got in. When Rodney tried to pull him out, Millner grabbed and hurled Rodney to the pavement, before driving off. Rodney was taken to the hospital, where he later died.