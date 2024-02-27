White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1884 - Rodney Surprise - 1st report on the crime

Rodney was leaving a Petro Mart, when the suspects demanded $40 worth of groceries because they said they had chased away someone else in the store who tried to steal from Rodney earlier. They prevented him from getting into his car, before attacking him. Johnson grabbed Rodney by his sweatshirt collar as the 3rd assailant punched him 3 times, knocking him to the ground. They then went through his pockets, before the 3rd assailant hit Rodney a few more times, before walking off with Johnson. Millner then took Rodney’s car keys from his hand and got in. When Rodney tried to pull him out, Millner grabbed and hurled Rodney to the pavement, before driving off. Rodney was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.