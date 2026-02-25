Red Pill Nation Hangout 480-2

# Contributor Code of Conduct

This project adheres to No Code of Conduct. We are all adults. We accept anyone's contributions. Nothing else matters.

For more information please visit the [No Code of Conduct](https://nocodeofconduct.com) homepage.

https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





Also feel free to subscribe and support here

https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation







