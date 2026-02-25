BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Red Pill Nation Hangout 480-2
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
6 views • 1 day ago

# Contributor Code of Conduct
This project adheres to No Code of Conduct. We are all adults. We accept anyone's contributions. Nothing else matters.
For more information please visit the [No Code of Conduct](https://nocodeofconduct.com) homepage.

https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well 

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


Also feel free to subscribe and support here

https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation



newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
Chapters

4. 1:45:52 Canada section

A) MAID program exposed as possible organ gathering operation B) All Vaccine data around vaccine damage blocked until 2042. C) PM Carney may call spring election to secure majority

5. 1:22:34 Leftists Freak out after Trump mocks Barrack and Michelle Obama in AI Cartoon

6. 1:41:04 Buzzfeed puts out the most laughable hit piece directed at the Manosphere possibly ever

