Bill Gates, Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, and Jeff Bezos are targeting Greenland for a so called freedom city modeled as a NETWORK STATE

Elitist billionaires Bill Gates, Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, and Jeff Bezos are targeting Greenland for a radical experiment, a so called freedom city modeled as a network state.
The proposal envisions carving out small corporate run territories, described by critics as a form of tech Zionism.
At the center of the plan is AI driven extraction of rare earth minerals critical to modern electronics, laying the groundwork for a new tech dominated frontier.
Source @Real World News
Christ is KING!