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Fertility Yoga & Acupressure with Fertility Whisperer Dr. Shasta Ericson DAOM
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35 views • April 26, 2022
Fertility is Natural, Trust Nature! Ancient healthcare modalities are here to be utilised and bring healthcare back into your own hands. Let 30 year practitioner, the Fertility Whisperer, Dr. Shasta Ericson DAOM lead you through a self care program. Telehealth Holistic Fertility Coaching and do it yourself online courses are available at: Available at www.fertilitywhisperer.com Schedule your FREE 15 minute call to see if this. may be a fit!
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