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The Glorification Of Obesity Is Being Disguised As “Body Positivity”
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8 views • December 12, 2019
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Lizzo was spotted twerking with her ass hanging out at a recent Lakers game. Savanah and Andrew Tate discuss why the "body positivity" movement actually promotes an unhealthy lifestyle. https://www.infowarsstore.com/christmas-mega-pack?ims=kxpvk&utm_campaign=IWL-12daysMegaPack&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=ChristmasMegaPackUnderVideo
Lizzo was spotted twerking with her ass hanging out at a recent Lakers game. Savanah and Andrew Tate discuss why the "body positivity" movement actually promotes an unhealthy lifestyle. https://www.infowarsstore.com/christmas-mega-pack?ims=kxpvk&utm_campaign=IWL-12daysMegaPack&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=ChristmasMegaPackUnderVideo
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