Florida Gov Ron DeSantis Blasts The White House for demanding COVID19 Vaccines for Kids! 👧👦🚫💉

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis blasts the White House for its criticism of his decision to not recommend COVID-19 shots for children.





"These regulatory agencies in the federal government have basically become subsidiaries of the pharmaceutical companies. They are not independent regulators. They are basically there to rubber-stamp what Pfizer wants to do," DeSantis said in a public statement.





Florida is the only state in the country that didn't order COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 from the federal government. The Florida Department of Health has officially recommended against COVID-19 shots for children.





"The Florida Department of Health has made it clear to the federal government that states do not need to be involved in the convoluted vaccine distribution process, especially when the federal government has a track record of developing inconsistent and unsustainable COVID-19 policies," the department said in a statement.





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