Trump's D.O.J. Knows Releasing The Epstein Client's Will Bring Down Their Entire Criminal Syndicate

Epstein, Donald Trump and Sexual Blackmail Networks (w⧸ Nick Bryant)

Originally Published: July 16, 2025

Source: The Chris Hedges Report (2024)





Despite a strong desire from the public to get to the bottom of the Jeffrey Epstein case, which saw the trafficking and sexual exploitation of thousands of young girls, the cabal associated with Epstein continues its conspiracy to suppress the ugly truth of the ruling class.



Chapter List:

(0:00) Intro

(4:36) Bondi’s misrelease

(10:29) What we do know

(17:21) Dershowitz

(20:35) Trump

(22:45) The Media’s silence

(25:03) Epstein’s sweetheart deal

(34:28) The beauty of being compromised

(45:31) Why is this important?

(54:23) Epstein’s death

(57:46) Ghislaine Maxwell

(1:01:53) Outro

