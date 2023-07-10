Create New Account
Dan Scavino | HAPPENING NOW at Los Angeles International Airport. #LAX
Published 15 hours ago

Dan Scavino just posted: PDJT IS HAPPENING NOW at Los Angeles International Airport. #LAX


Where have you seen this EVER? Not for Gavin, not for Joe, not for Kamala This is Los Angeles finest TRUMP 2024 is coming & it can't be stopped



https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1678185554515570689?s=20

Keywords
president donald j trumplaxback the bluetrump 2024dan scavinoagenda 47los angeles international airport

