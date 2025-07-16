Viktor Orban on forced conscription in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viktor Orbán (PM Hungary):
József Sebestyén, a Hungarian - an EU citizen - was beaten to death during forced conscription in Ukraine. His case is not an exception but a clear example of the state-led brutality and lawlessness that define today’s Ukraine, and why it must not be allowed to join the EU. Today, the Hungarian government has formally called on Brussels to add those responsible to the EU human rights sanctions list without delay. Crimes like this cannot go unanswered.