China Vows To Make U.S. Pay for Pelosi’s Visit

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https://gnews.org/post/p13f77925
2022/08/02 Officially the US endorses the One China policy, meaning Taiwan is a part of China, but in action, and increasingly in words as well. They’re backing Taiwan’s push for independence.
How is Beijing responding? It has vowed to make America pay