Canadian Prepper w Lynette Zang Wild West Gold $40,000 CA Biggest Producer of Gold

Commercial 9 Canadian Prepper w Lynette Zang True Value of Gold $40,000

Trinity Vandenacre: I Sat Down with Kevin Costner! WOW! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MS40AUzm8eA&t=1s ADULT CONTENT, Horizon, An American Saga LIFE IN THE WEST, MONTANA CATTLE RANCH

Canadian Prepper⚡ALERT: FORT KNOX!! BIGGEST CRASH IN HISTORY HAS BEGUN! w/ Lynette Zang

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXWYkIUsYmQ

@TheLynette Zang https://www.youtube.com/@TheLynetteZang

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Resistance Chicks Gods Money Real vs Fake Repent: Obey the Law

Gold and Silver God's Money with Lynette Zang Commercial long

Commercial for Lynette Zang Enterprises. Disclaimer for Lynette Zang: PG put this commercial together. Lynette Zang has not given her approval or support for this commercial.

Food, Water, Energy, Security, Bartibility, Wealth Preservation, Community, Shelter





Lynette Zang On Youtube: Hidden Confiscation: The Many Ways They Take Your Wealth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UW_fzhzLo74&t=12s





America was not created as a business. Government is to be highly moral, ordained as servants of God to make sure all men are treated fairly and justly. Upholding rights that come from God. For individual rights, life, liberty, and the right to pursue happiness, owning property to farm to provide for their families and businesses are opponents. The government must create laws to govern businesses that do not have the same rights as the individual. Business is a made-up entity that has no moral obligations to Almighty God like humans. The difference between man and animals. Same difference between men and corporations, businesses. Proverbs 26:28 Lies make people sick and crush them.

A lying tongue hates those it wounds and crushes, and a flattering mouth works ruin.

*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney

Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com

https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%





FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed are solely those of the host/ hosts and do not necessarily represent those of any other Networks is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only. Nothing on this channel constitutes financial advice. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product or to adopt any investment strategy.