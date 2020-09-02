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Masques : collégiens, lycéens, étudiants, vous avez le choix - Vincent Lézac
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4 views • September 02, 2020
29 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idJToY0pTmo&;feature=youtu.be
Vincent Lézac : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJxS5hpc30nNTlAUatYhmJw
Face à la propagande actuelle, c'est un devoir qu'à notre génération d'agir, car le monde de demain dépend de nos actes d’aujourd’hui.
Alors faisons le choix, ensemble, de refuser cette nouvelle mesure liberticide.
- "Les masques et les "gestes barrières" sont inutiles" :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvp6uah-2hY
- Antoine Béchamp et sa vision de la santé face à Pasteur :
https://danielleduperret.com/articles-naturopathie/pasteur-bechamp/
- La déscolarisation comme mouvement de libération des êtres :
https://www.descolarisation.org
Vincent Lézac : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJxS5hpc30nNTlAUatYhmJw
Face à la propagande actuelle, c'est un devoir qu'à notre génération d'agir, car le monde de demain dépend de nos actes d’aujourd’hui.
Alors faisons le choix, ensemble, de refuser cette nouvelle mesure liberticide.
- "Les masques et les "gestes barrières" sont inutiles" :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvp6uah-2hY
- Antoine Béchamp et sa vision de la santé face à Pasteur :
https://danielleduperret.com/articles-naturopathie/pasteur-bechamp/
- La déscolarisation comme mouvement de libération des êtres :
https://www.descolarisation.org
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