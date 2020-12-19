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Election Updates For Dec. 18, 2020 Part II. Will Trump Take Action before January?
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48 views • December 19, 2020
RealNewsChannel.com

Biden Transition Team Stopped, WHO admits PCR tests give False positives, the Dangers of the new Covid Vaccine and Much, Much More!

Source Links;
https://www.infowarsstore.com
https://realnewschannel.com
https://greatgameindia.com/vaccine-whistleblower-found-dead/
https://newspunch.com/rand-paul-if-you-want-legitimate-elections-put-people-in-jail-for-voter-fraud/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/gen-flynn-says-trump-could-use-martial-law-to-force-election-redos-in-swing-states/
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fdbd681460db90800f7ad55
https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/76000-new-voters-registered-vote-georgia-senate-runoffs/
https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/12/allergic-reaction-in-10-min-pfizer-vaccine-causes-allergic-reaction-in-two-us-health-workers/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/u-s-authorities-quarantine-their-own-pfizer-vaccine
https://nationalfile.com/electoral-college-pennsylvania-michigan-legislatures-open-door-for-congress-to-challenge-electors/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/78789/top-ranking-catholic-cardinal-says-covid19-used-to-advance-godless-and-murderous-agenda--usher-in.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/78793/congressman-introduces-bill-to-end-civil-asset-forfeiture-nationwide-allow-victims-to-be.html
https://therightscoop.com/breaking-hawley-motion-to-vote-on-bill-for-1200-checks-fails-after-republican-objects-and-heres-what-hawley-says-will-happen-next/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-18-volunteers-immunized-pfizer-vaccine-developed-bells-palsy.html#
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-18-pentagon-orders-shutdown-classified-networks-solarwinds-orion.html#
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/78794/who-finally-admits-pcr-tests-create-false.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trumps-defense-chief-orders-stop-to-transition-meetings-with-team-biden

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