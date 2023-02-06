New York Spy Balloon Invasion 2

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Spy Balloon Invasion of New York. Recorded live stream of NYC Manhattan
and the Brooklyn Bridge from the top of the St. George Tower in
Brooklyn, NY.
#Manhattan #BrooklynBridge #StGeorgeTower #invasion #spyballooninvasion #newyorkcity #chinese #balloon #spyballoon #chinesespyballoon #chinesespyballooninvasion #spyballoonlive #whiteballoon #chinesespy #spy #surveillance #spying #spycamera #teamfortress #spyfilm #espionage #spymovie #secretagent #detective #skyballoon #follow #investigation #action #bond #spies #spycam #bhfyp #memes #scout #security #cctv #heavy #bigballoon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGuCGd726RA