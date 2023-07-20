Create New Account
A COMPLETE CHANGE IS COMING | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: www.thepropheticreport.com



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com



Amanda Grace Tucker Carlson

0-:33

https://youtu.be/F1Ovex5isDs



Glenn Beck

1:09-3:25

https://youtu.be/mGKs482toZM



Tim Sheets Oasis Church

39:04-53:41

https://youtu.be/kwdZ3R05OGs



Donna Rigney Elijah Streams July 13, 2023

17:45-21:15

21:37-22:47

24:03-28:07

30:06-31:37

33:21-35:32

39:13-40:49

43:42-44:30

44:45-45:53

46:33-48:12

51:02-52:19

55:07-55:11

56:05-56:59

https://rumble.com/v2zryeo-donna-rigney-this-is-the-day-of-the-whistleblower.html



Robin D Bullock Church International July 16, 2023

2:21:53-2:29:09

https://www.youtube.com/live/U3S5Ch8qSEE?feature=share



Robin D. Bullock 11th Hour July 18, 2023

17:42-22:30

https://www.youtube.com/live/3TdIv_VlGvE?feature=share



Psalm 35

Psalm 91







