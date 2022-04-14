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Monkey Island 2 - LeChuck's Revenge (1994, FM Towns)
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36 views • April 14, 2022
Note: The game can be played in either English or Japanese. This video shows the Japanese version.
Monkey Island 2 - LeChuck's Revenge (known as Monkey Island 2 - LeChuck no Gyakushuu in Japan) is a point-and-click adventure developed by LucasArts and published by Victor Entertainment. It was also released for PC, Amiga and classic Mac. The FM towns versions came out only in Japan.
Monkey Island 2 - LeChuck's Revenge (known as Monkey Island 2 - LeChuck no Gyakushuu in Japan) is a point-and-click adventure developed by LucasArts and published by Victor Entertainment. It was also released for PC, Amiga and classic Mac. The FM towns versions came out only in Japan.
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