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Fight like hell against vaccine passports
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60 views • May 13, 2021
Ben Swann, May 12, 2021
10,000 protestors take to the streets in the UK demanding an end to lockdowns, the end to mandatory mask wearing and most importantly, saying no to vaccine passports. And it is that part of these protests that are so important.
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10,000 protestors take to the streets in the UK demanding an end to lockdowns, the end to mandatory mask wearing and most importantly, saying no to vaccine passports. And it is that part of these protests that are so important.
Sign up for the crypto webinar at https://cloudcoin.com
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