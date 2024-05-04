Del Bigtree at the HighWire





May 3, 2024





A recent article by the LA Times editorial board claims that California is experiencing record high temperatures. Jefferey Jaxen does a fact check on their claims. As President Joe Biden mulls the idea of declaring a climate emergency, we look into the potential powers that could be gained from this move. Will we have a climate lockdown on our horizon?





#NOAA #Biden #ClimateEmergency #ClimateHoax





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4t2tmz-is-a-climate-lockdown-on-the-horizon.html