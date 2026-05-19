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5.19.26 - Mosque shootings, election integrity, and Ohio fraud
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Tuesday morning, we will focus on the mass shooting at a San Diego mosque. Is this driven by "Islamophobia"? Let's hope not, but it doesn't change things. We also talk election security and OH voter ID bills with former SOS candidate Marcell Strbich...and we discuss Ohio fraud with U.S. Senator Jon Husted!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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