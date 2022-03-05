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INSANE Anti-Russian Rhetoric! - ENTIRE COUNTRY CANCELLED! - Easily Manipulated BEG For WAR!
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1132 views • March 05, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent insane anti-Russian rhetoric being promoted by the media and the easily manipulated worldwide.
Regardless of how you feel about the current situation in Ukraine, this is an issue of governments attacking governments while people are stuck in the middle.
Banning Russians from Paralympic games, or Russian cats from cat contests, or shutting down random Russian bank accounts are all terrible flashes from the past that we should have learned from at this point. It is blatant bigotry with no thought put towards innocent people caught in the middle who need to feed their families.
One may remember the same happened to Germans in World War 1 in the UK as shops were burned to the ground simply because the owner had a German last name. It's both childish, careless and dangerous. It enables war and it discriminates against people based on the country they were born in. It's everything that's wrong with "patriotic" groupthink and media manipulation.
In this video, we break down this latest phenomenon and bandwagon and what it means going forward.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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http://www.eventbrite.com/e/253730132657/?discount=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent insane anti-Russian rhetoric being promoted by the media and the easily manipulated worldwide.
Regardless of how you feel about the current situation in Ukraine, this is an issue of governments attacking governments while people are stuck in the middle.
Banning Russians from Paralympic games, or Russian cats from cat contests, or shutting down random Russian bank accounts are all terrible flashes from the past that we should have learned from at this point. It is blatant bigotry with no thought put towards innocent people caught in the middle who need to feed their families.
One may remember the same happened to Germans in World War 1 in the UK as shops were burned to the ground simply because the owner had a German last name. It's both childish, careless and dangerous. It enables war and it discriminates against people based on the country they were born in. It's everything that's wrong with "patriotic" groupthink and media manipulation.
In this video, we break down this latest phenomenon and bandwagon and what it means going forward.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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