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INSANE Anti-Russian Rhetoric! - ENTIRE COUNTRY CANCELLED! - Easily Manipulated BEG For WAR!
World Alternative Media
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1132 views • March 05, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent insane anti-Russian rhetoric being promoted by the media and the easily manipulated worldwide.
Regardless of how you feel about the current situation in Ukraine, this is an issue of governments attacking governments while people are stuck in the middle.
Banning Russians from Paralympic games, or Russian cats from cat contests, or shutting down random Russian bank accounts are all terrible flashes from the past that we should have learned from at this point. It is blatant bigotry with no thought put towards innocent people caught in the middle who need to feed their families.
One may remember the same happened to Germans in World War 1 in the UK as shops were burned to the ground simply because the owner had a German last name. It's both childish, careless and dangerous. It enables war and it discriminates against people based on the country they were born in. It's everything that's wrong with "patriotic" groupthink and media manipulation.

In this video, we break down this latest phenomenon and bandwagon and what it means going forward.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
freedomnewsfalse flagpoliticsrussiapropagandawarnwoww3conspiracynew world orderputinukrainevoluntaryismukrainianjosh sigurdsonklaus schwabgreat resetkyivwam
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