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China, Afghanistan and the Silk Road To Market Domination
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1 view • August 19, 2021
The real reason China recognized the Taliban as the legitimate govt of Afghanistan. It's all about the rare earth minerals, the new Gold of the 21st century. The same reason theyre in Africa and why the still support North Korea.
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Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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