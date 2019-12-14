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5G & Your Health - What You NEED To Know - 5G Roll Out Without Proper Testing - Become Informed - Listen To These Experts From A Local TV Interview
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1892 views • December 14, 2019
This could be some of the most important information you hear all year. 5G is being rolled out across the globe without proper testing. Become Informed!!
Check out this article for more info from various reliable sources...
https://thebodyhouse.biz/what-are-leo-satellites-connected-to-5g-everywhere/
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
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SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
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The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
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NEWSLETTER The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
We focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing control of The Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann at Email: [email protected]
Check out this article for more info from various reliable sources...
https://thebodyhouse.biz/what-are-leo-satellites-connected-to-5g-everywhere/
-----------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here -
https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
------------------------------
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
------------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
---------------------------------
JOIN The Fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
----------------------------------
NEWSLETTER The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
We focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing control of The Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann at Email: [email protected]
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