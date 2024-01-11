Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker on X - Ep.62 - If fossil fuels come from fossils, why have scientists found them on one of Saturn’s moons - Much you’ve heard about energy is false - Dr. Willie Soon explains 1-09-2024
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
370 Subscribers
172 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Willie Soon is my favorite astrophysicist, climate scientist and all around great smart guy...you want the truth... give him a listen. ~Oldyoti

Keywords
climate changetucker carlsonthe sunwillie soonfossil fuelabiotic oil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket