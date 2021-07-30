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Episode 159 - The Truth About the Indictment Against the National Democratic Party
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20 views • July 30, 2021
In this episode I present the case against the National Democratic Party. You serve as the grand jury. You decide if the case presented justifies the imaginary indictment against them.
The charges include public perjury, willful negligence, criminal incompetency, conspiracy to destroy the union, violations of the First and Fourth Amendments, aiding and abetting tens of millions of murders via abortion, conspiracy to commit vote fraud, selective enforcement of federal law, thousands of charges of third degree manslaughter, falsification of documents, criminal intent to take down the currency and the economy, violating their oath of office, collusion with a private company to limit free speech and violation of federal discrimination laws.
The charges include public perjury, willful negligence, criminal incompetency, conspiracy to destroy the union, violations of the First and Fourth Amendments, aiding and abetting tens of millions of murders via abortion, conspiracy to commit vote fraud, selective enforcement of federal law, thousands of charges of third degree manslaughter, falsification of documents, criminal intent to take down the currency and the economy, violating their oath of office, collusion with a private company to limit free speech and violation of federal discrimination laws.
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