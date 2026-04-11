Spring Garden Update: 🌱 Building a Mini Tent on Raised Bed, Planting Napa Cabbage, & Eggplant

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, April 11th. I had thought I had moved all my plants outdoors, but I was mistaken. There were a few things I had forgotten. I planted the hakusai-Napa cabbage and eggplants in the raised bed. I also built a new mini-tent on the raised bed, which I believe will be a great addition. I replanted the first lemon tree into a ceramic pot. I visited the garden center and bought some replacement plants. And after a hard day’s work, I treated myself to some spare ribs.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome from Kamakura
00:49Checking in on the Grow Room
02:24Moving last of the plants in the Low Tunnel
03:10Re-positioning the citrus trees
03:31Planting the last of the Grow Room Starts
08:40Planting Arugula & Turnips
12:29Planting Pumpkins
15:36Re-potting Lemon Trees
16:48Checking on the cucumbers
18:11Planting climbing beans
19:16Checking on the tomatoes
19:54Netting as a stop-gap measure
20:25Trip to the Garden Center
22:18Unloading the garden center haul
22:49Re-arranging the raised bed
23:37New net for the raised bed
27:13Assessing new replacement starts
27:54Looking over the garden trellises
28:38Friday’s rain & spare ribs
29:49Scenes of Kamakura
30:18Mt. Fuji 富士山