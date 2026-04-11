Spring Garden Update: 🌱 Building a Mini Tent on Raised Bed, Planting Napa Cabbage, & Eggplant

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, April 11th. I had thought I had moved all my plants outdoors, but I was mistaken. There were a few things I had forgotten. I planted the hakusai-Napa cabbage and eggplants in the raised bed. I also built a new mini-tent on the raised bed, which I believe will be a great addition. I replanted the first lemon tree into a ceramic pot. I visited the garden center and bought some replacement plants. And after a hard day’s work, I treated myself to some spare ribs.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll