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Spring Garden Update: 🌱 Building a Mini Tent on Raised Bed, Planting Napa Cabbage, & Eggplant
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, April 11th. I had thought I had moved all my plants outdoors, but I was mistaken. There were a few things I had forgotten. I planted the hakusai-Napa cabbage and eggplants in the raised bed. I also built a new mini-tent on the raised bed, which I believe will be a great addition. I replanted the first lemon tree into a ceramic pot. I visited the garden center and bought some replacement plants. And after a hard day’s work, I treated myself to some spare ribs.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
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Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome from Kamakura

00:49Checking in on the Grow Room

02:24Moving last of the plants in the Low Tunnel

03:10Re-positioning the citrus trees

03:31Planting the last of the Grow Room Starts

08:40Planting Arugula & Turnips

12:29Planting Pumpkins

15:36Re-potting Lemon Trees

16:48Checking on the cucumbers

18:11Planting climbing beans

19:16Checking on the tomatoes

19:54Netting as a stop-gap measure

20:25Trip to the Garden Center

22:18Unloading the garden center haul

22:49Re-arranging the raised bed

23:37New net for the raised bed

27:13Assessing new replacement starts

27:54Looking over the garden trellises

28:38Friday’s rain & spare ribs

29:49Scenes of Kamakura

30:18Mt. Fuji 富士山

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