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How to make the perfect rack of Lamb
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25 views • January 05, 2022
How to make the perfect rack of Lamb
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE
https://robertjcrawford.com/rack-of-lamb/
INSTRUCTIONS:
1.Clean the rack of lamb by trimming the fat around the bones. Be sure to scrape the bones as clean as possible then wrap in foil and season the meat on all sides with salt, pepper and garlic salt.
2. In a pan over high heat, add the grape seed oil (due to it's high smoke point it's ideal for high heat searing) and sear the rack of lamb on all sides until golden brown and remove and let cool.
3. In a food processor, combine parsley, garlic cloves, bread crumbs, olive oil, salt and pepper and coarsely chop.
4. Use a brush to coat the seared lamb with dijon mustard. Once coated fully, dip in the bread crumb mixture to fully coat the lamb. Place the coated lamb on a sheet pan and wire rack and place in a 350 degree oven
5.Cook lamb in the over until internal temperature is 135-140 degrees (for medium rare) then remove and let rest for 10 minutes before serving
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE
https://robertjcrawford.com/rack-of-lamb/
INSTRUCTIONS:
1.Clean the rack of lamb by trimming the fat around the bones. Be sure to scrape the bones as clean as possible then wrap in foil and season the meat on all sides with salt, pepper and garlic salt.
2. In a pan over high heat, add the grape seed oil (due to it's high smoke point it's ideal for high heat searing) and sear the rack of lamb on all sides until golden brown and remove and let cool.
3. In a food processor, combine parsley, garlic cloves, bread crumbs, olive oil, salt and pepper and coarsely chop.
4. Use a brush to coat the seared lamb with dijon mustard. Once coated fully, dip in the bread crumb mixture to fully coat the lamb. Place the coated lamb on a sheet pan and wire rack and place in a 350 degree oven
5.Cook lamb in the over until internal temperature is 135-140 degrees (for medium rare) then remove and let rest for 10 minutes before serving
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
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