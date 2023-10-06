There is a New World Order rising in the East. Their intent has always been to unseat the US Dollar's World Reserve Currency status. Biden Regime was put in place to allow that to happen and accelerate much faster.
India is the X factor and will likely participate.
With so much corruption and loss of trust since 2020, many countries view the USA as the "Bully" to beat. They are aligned to fight back across the planet.
