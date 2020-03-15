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4/4 - ד ~ The Door!
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6 views • March 15, 2020
Main Video Credited to: REVELATIONCHAPTER12dotCOM
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxsqcNBPfks
In April we will find out if the theory is correct and if the Bible is referring to something about to take place astronomically above our heads - Venus (The Day Star) rising up to the Pleiades (The Seven Stars):
Is the date of the rapture hidden in plain sight at the most obvious place in the Bible?
My Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/x8vYH25rj0UQ/
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxsqcNBPfks
In April we will find out if the theory is correct and if the Bible is referring to something about to take place astronomically above our heads - Venus (The Day Star) rising up to the Pleiades (The Seven Stars):
Is the date of the rapture hidden in plain sight at the most obvious place in the Bible?
My Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/x8vYH25rj0UQ/
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