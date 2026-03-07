BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
C-RAM at the US base in Erbil - 2nd of 3 more videos of C-RAM
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
91 views • 3 days ago

C-RAM at the US base in Erbil - 2nd of 3 more videos of C-RAM (about 5 or 6 now of C-RAM) videos. (Iraqi Kurdistan)

Adding: Updated added new one from Ali Larijani

("Some American soldiers have been captured." - Ali Larijani)

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani:

We will punish Trump for the assassination of the Leader of the Revolution, Khamenei, and and we will never let him go.

Ali Larijani:

We do not welcome an expansion of the war, but if Europeans intervene, we will deal with them accordingly.

Ali Larijani:

Since the United States has not achieved its goals, it is now struggling and flailing.

It would be better for Trump to admit that he made a mistake and was deceived by Israel.


Ali Larijani:

Countries in the region have realized that the United States is not capable of ensuring stability in the region and understand that we did not target them.

Ali Larijani:

They intended to incite ethnic groups against the government and held talks with the Kurds.

Kurds are an authentic Iranian people, and they know what happened to Kurds in Syria and how they were abandoned.

 Ali Larijani:

When the enemy attacks us from bases in the region, we respond, and we will continue to respond. This is our right and a standing policy. 

Regional countries must either prevent the US from using their territory against Iran, or we will have no choice but to do it ourselves.

Ali Larijani:

Ali Larijani:

We did not close the Strait of Hormuz. The strait has effectively closed on its own.

Ali Larijani:

When the enemy attacks us from bases in the region, we respond, and we will continue to respond. This is our right and a standing policy. 

Regional countries must either prevent the US from using their territory against Iran, or we will have no choice but to do it ourselves.

Ali Larijani:

We did not close the Strait of Hormuz. The strait has effectively closed on its own.

Ali Larijani:

The most important problem that the Americans have is that they do not understand the intellectual fabric of this region, West Asia, and especially Iran. 

They think that they did something in Venezuela, for example, and now they can repeat it here, while a different way of thinking prevails here. 

You see, they wanted to transform the scene and throw Iran's situation into chaos through the shock they create and by putting people in a state of bewilderment.

At first, the Americans intended to disrupt the internal situation of Iran by martyring the leadership of Iran and some of our commanders. So, the first stage was the disruption of the administrative and governmental structure. 

The Americans thought this would happen very quickly. Their strategy was to end the war with intensity but in a short time. But they did not think that the Iranians would not let go of them.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
