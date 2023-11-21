Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THEY HAVE TO TELL US.... UNIVERSAL LAW IS WHY...
channel image
Alex Hammer
4396 Subscribers
253 views
Published Yesterday

This man explains it better then I've ever heard. This Law explanation is 100% on point and is exactly why they don't just kill us all in the food or other.


Edward Snowden (https://t.me/+EwkBwVQtTvVjY2Q6)✅ Private.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/


Keywords
preppingbibleagriculturepropagandafarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesdays of noahmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetagroterrorismmanufactured fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket