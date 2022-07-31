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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Distaff And Spindle.
Proverbs 31:19 (NIV).
19 In her hand she holds the distaff
and grasps the spindle with her fingers.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A wife of noble character stands ready to work.
She is ready to sew for her family and others.
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