P.4 Covid hysteria, start panicking: John Flint at it again; Western Australia MVI_8381

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Whenever Big Pharma want to whip up fear, anxiety, and panic, they trot out the reliable Walkley Award-winning journalist, John Flint, and give him space in Western Australia’s Sunday Times, this time in the 13th November 2022 edition, and a whole 3 pages again. While he avoids pejoratives against dissenters from the official narrative, Flint presents only officialdom’s information in this article, ignoring the vast amounts of scientifically sound information the contrary. John Flint, appears to be a useful idiot to the elites, and as mentioned, is enshrouded in a Walkley Award. Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives, ethics, and accuracy of John Flint, and others.